Mumbai: Fire destroys 20 shops in Masjid Bunder, doused; no report of injury

A fire broke that out in a two-storey building in Masjid Bunder area of south Mumbai at 815pm on Saturday was extinguished almost three hours later at 11pm, though there were no reports of anyone getting injured, a civic official said.The building is located on the busy junction of Abdul Rahman Street and Janjikar Street near Jumma Masjid and four fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze that started in a shop at 815pm, he said.The fire spread to 20 shops in the ground-plus two building as well as two adjoining structures.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2023 23:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 23:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke that out in a two-storey building in Masjid Bunder area of south Mumbai at 8:15pm on Saturday was extinguished almost three hours later at 11pm, though there were no reports of anyone getting injured, a civic official said.

The building is located on the busy junction of Abdul Rahman Street and Janjikar Street near Jumma Masjid and four fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze that started in a shop at 8:15pm, he said.

''The fire spread to 20 shops in the ground-plus two building as well as two adjoining structures. No one is injured in the incident. Cooling procedures are underway at the site. The cause is yet to be ascertained,'' he added.

Purported video clips of the incident circulating on social media showed people trying to throw buckets of water to extinguish the fire.

