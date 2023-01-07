Left Menu

1 dead, 3 injured after portion of ground floor collapses in Delhi's Sadar Bazar

Police said a sudden sound and dust with the structural collapse of stairs occurred at an undergarments shop in the Qutub Road area. He was a labourer, who also worked for the owner of the shop, he added.According to an eyewitnesses, the collapse was accompanied with a blast-like sound, hearing which people started running away from the site.

A 35-year-old man died and three were injured after a portion of the ground floor and staircase of a four-storey building collapsed in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area on Saturday, officials said. According to fire officials, they received information about the incident at 6.28 pm, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Police said a sudden sound and dust with the structural collapse of stairs occurred at an undergarments shop in the Qutub Road area. ''The one injured moved to Hindu Rao Hospital has reportedly succumbed to injuries,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. The deceased has been identified as Gulab, a resident of Sitamarhi in Bihar. He was a labourer, who also worked for the owner of the shop, he added.

According to an eyewitnesses, the collapse was accompanied with a blast-like sound, hearing which people started running away from the site. Another witness named Harjeet Singh Chhbara said, ''There was a loud noise, but the reason behind it is not clear. The shop, where it happened, is next to my store. When we came here, there was smoke.'' A purported CCTV footage of a spot near the incident site showed a momentary jolt caused by the loud noise. It was followed by a cloud of dust. People can also be seen running away from the site after the bang.

