Teenage girl shoots at woman in Delhi's Ghonda

After primary treatment at JPC, the injured has been shifted to GTB hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2023 00:21 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 00:21 IST
A girl in northeast Delhi's north Ghonda area on Saturday allegedly shot at a 50-year-old woman against whose son a case of sexual assault was registered based on her complaint in 2021, police said.

The police were informed around 5.30 pm about the incident that occurred in Subhash Mohall, north Ghonda.

The victim, identified as Khursheeda, resident of Subhash Mohalla, was taken to JPC hospital by the locals, a senior police officer said.

The girl aged 16 or 17 years came to the woman's shop and shot at her with a pistol. Inquiry also revealed that the girl had registered a sexual assault case against her son in 2021, the officer said.

The girl has been apprehended and police have also recovered the pistol. After primary treatment at JPC, the injured has been shifted to GTB hospital. Legal action is being initiated, police added.

