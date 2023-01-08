Left Menu

UP: Youth shot dead during fight between two groups, 3 nabbed

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 08-01-2023 00:49 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 00:49 IST
UP: Youth shot dead during fight between two groups, 3 nabbed
  • Country:
  • India

A youth was shot dead during a fight between two groups over running a hotel in the Gulaothi police station area following which three people were nabbed, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, a meeting was held between the two groups to resolve the dispute but that escalated soon leading to the firing incident in which Vikas, a daily wage worker in the Delhi Jal Board, sustained injuries.

He was taken to a hospital in Noida where he died during treatment, a police official said.

Based on a complaint by the deceased's father, a case was registered. Out of the eight named accused, three have been nabbed, the official said.

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023