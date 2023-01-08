Man murdered over friendship with woman in Thane; Cops search for 4 accused

A 21-year-old man was killed allegedly by four persons in Maharashtra's Thane district after the main accused was annoyed over a woman breaking-up with him and developing friendship with the victim, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday evening when the 19-year-old woman and the victim went to Khadegolawadi market area in Kalyan town, they said.

The main accused along with three others allegedly stabbed the victims multiple times with a knife and fled from the spot, an official from Kolsewadi police station said quoting the woman's complaint.

The victim died on the spot. The body was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem, the official said.

The police registered a case on Sunday against the main accused and three other persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention). Efforts were on to nab them, the police said.

