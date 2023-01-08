Youth dies of bullet injury in UP's Bulandshahr: Police

A 28-year-old youth died in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr after suffering a bullet injury during a dispute between two parties, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday in the district's Gulavathi police station area when a meeting was being held between two parties to settle a dispute regarding a hotel that was going on in the court.

Police said that trouble escalated during the meeting and firing took place all of a sudden. ''A youth who has been identified as Vikas was injured in the incident and rushed to a hospital in Noida where he died during the treatment,'' Secunderabad's Circle Officer (CO) Vikas Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

On the basis of a complaint submitted by Vikas's father Gajendra Singh, the Gulavathi police have registered a case under relevant sections. Three of the eight accused named in the case have been arrested by the police, Chauhan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)