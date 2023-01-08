Germany: Iranian arrested, suspected of chemical attack plot

Authorities in western Germany say they have arrested an Iranian man on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals.

Police and prosecutors said early on Sunday that the 32-year-old man and another person were detained in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund.

In a joint statement they said the man is suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which he had allegedly obtained cyanide and ricin.

