Maha: Convocation ceremony held for 228 BSF cadets in Latur

At least 228 cadets of the Border Security Force (BSF) took part in the passing out parade and convocation ceremony on completion of a 44-week long training course in Maharashtra's Latur, an official said on Sunday.

The cadets underwent training at the subsidiary training centre of the BSF in Chakur.

BSF Inspector General Sureshchnad Yadav reviewed the passing out parade at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Parade Ground on Saturday, the official said.

The cadets were trained for physical efficiency, handling of weapons and ammunition, fieldcraft, map reading, field engineering, internal security duty, border management, law and human rights, he added.

