Mumbai: Man held for making hoax call about bomb in restaurant

Something had happened to him outside the restaurant, because of which he made the hoax call, the official said.A case has been registered under sections 505-I statement conducing to public mischief, 182 false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2023 15:00 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 15:00 IST
The Mumbai police on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly made a hoax call to the police control room about a bomb in a popular restaurant in the city, an official said. The accused allegedly called the police control room around 3 am stating that a bomb had been placed at a well-known restaurant in Colaba area of south Mumbai, the official from VP Road police station said.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and police personnel reached the spot, but nothing suspicious was found in the area, he said.

The police traced the number from which the call was made and tracked down the accused within an hour, he said. As per preliminary investigation, the accused is mentally unstable and unemployed. Something had happened to him outside the restaurant, because of which he made the hoax call, the official said.

A case has been registered under sections 505-I (statement conducing to public mischief), 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

