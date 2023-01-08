Left Menu

Jallikattu season begins in Tamil Nadu

The bull taming sport, Jallikattus first event of the year began with fanfare in Pudukkottai District of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, which saw active participation of young men.Over 300 bulls were released into the sporting arena one after the other in Thachankurichi village of Pudukkottai since morning and at least 350 tamers vied with each other to dominate the bulls.State Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Siva V Meyyanathan and Minister for Law, S Regupathy inaugurated the Jallikattu event.Prizes including a brand new motorcycle, pressure cookers and cots are on the offer for winning bulls and tamers.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-01-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 15:09 IST
The bull taming sport, Jallikattu's first event of the year began with fanfare in Pudukkottai District of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, which saw active participation of young men.

Over 300 bulls were released into the sporting arena one after the other in Thachankurichi village of Pudukkottai since morning and at least 350 tamers vied with each other to dominate the bulls.

State Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Siva V Meyyanathan and Minister for Law, S Regupathy inaugurated the Jallikattu event.

Prizes including a brand new motorcycle, pressure cookers and cots are on the offer for winning bulls and tamers. Authorities inspected the arrangements, including security and safety aspects before permitting the event.

The Tamil Nadu government had recently notified elaborate guidelines for Jallikattu events. A horse cart race was held at Aranthangi in Pudukottai District.

