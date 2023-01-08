Iraqi defence shot down drone over Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base - sources
Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 16:43 IST
Defence systems at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. forces, intercepted and shot down a drone while it was hovering near the base, Iraqi military sources said on Sunday.
The sources said it was not clear whether the drone was on a surveillance mission or if it was carrying any explosives.
No damages or casualties were reported, the sources added.
This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.
