Left Menu

Russia and Belarus intensify joint military training, rehearse urban warfare - state TV

Russia and Belarus have stepped up joint military training, drawing on Moscow's experience of fighting in Ukraine with an emphasis on urban warfare, the Belarusian defence ministry's TV channel reported on Sunday. Minsk allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to send troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year. "The regional grouping of (Russian and Belarusian) troops is being trained almost without interruption," the VoenTV channel said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 17:09 IST
Russia and Belarus intensify joint military training, rehearse urban warfare - state TV

Russia and Belarus have stepped up joint military training, drawing on Moscow's experience of fighting in Ukraine with an emphasis on urban warfare, the Belarusian defence ministry's TV channel reported on Sunday. The Belarusian Defence Ministry said on Thursday that Moscow and Minsk had beefed up their joint military grouping in Belarus with weapons, soldiers and specialised equipment and planned to hold joint aviation drills.

Heightened military cooperation between the two allies comes amid speculation in Ukraine and the West that Moscow may use Belarus as a launching pad for a new attack on Ukraine from the north. Minsk allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to send troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year.

"The regional grouping of (Russian and Belarusian) troops is being trained almost without interruption," the VoenTV channel said. "The intensity of the exercises is only increasing. The goal is to be ready to fight back against an aggressor on all fronts."

It said special attention was being paid to urban warfare training and spoke of drawing on Moscow's experience fighting in Ukraine and of dealing with situations where the enemy set up fire points in various buildings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023