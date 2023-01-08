Swedish PM says cannot meet all Turkey's demands for NATO membership support

Sweden is confident that Turkey will approve its application to join the NATO military alliance, but cannot fulfill all the demands Ankara has made as the price of its support, Sweden's prime minister said on Sunday.

"Turkey both confirms that we have done what we said we would do, but they also say that they want things that we cannot or do not want to give them," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said at a defence think-tank conference in Sweden.

Sweden, Finland and Turkey signed a three-way agreement in 2022 aimed at overcoming Turkey's objections to NATO membership for the two countries.

