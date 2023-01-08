Maha: Boy drowns while swimming in well in Palghar
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 08-01-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 17:58 IST
A boy drowned while swimming in a well at a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, police said.
The incident took place in Parastal village, where a group of five boys from Boisar had gone for swim in the well, an official said. Four of the boys came out safely, while one is feared drowned, he said, adding that a search is on for the missing boy.
