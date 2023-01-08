Left Menu

IIT-Kharagpur delivers new software for welding defect detection to GRSE

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 17:59 IST
IIT-Kharagpur delivers new software for welding defect detection to GRSE
  • Country:
  • India

IIT-Kharagpur has handed over to Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) a new software that it developed to detect defects in welding from the radiography images taken of an object, a spokesperson of the institute said.

Radiography testing is carried out to ascertain material integrity of welds, castings, piping and other machined parts.

Doctoral Scholar Avishek Mukherjee, under the supervision of the chairperson of the institute's 'Centre of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing Technology' (CoEAMT), Surjya K Pal, developed the software 'iWeld', employing artificial intelligence, the spokesperson said on Saturday.

The software, tested over a large number of samples at GRSE, was found to provide results that were 93.18 per cent accurate, he said.

It was last week handed over to GRSE, which functions under the ministry of defence, the spokesperson said.

iWeld is likely to replace the need of skilled weld supervisors in near future, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023