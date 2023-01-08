Following are the top stories at 5 PM: NATION DEL35 AVI-AIR INDIA-CHANDRASEKARAN Air India peeing incident: Airline's response should have been much swifter, says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran Mumbai: Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran admitted on Sunday that Air India's response to the incident of a drunk passenger allegedly urinating on a woman on one of its international flights last year should have been ''much swifter''. DEL39 UKD-LD JOSHIMATH Joshimath declared landslide-subsidence zone, over 60 families evacuated: Official Dehradun: Joshimath has been declared a landslide-subsidence zone and over 60 families living in damaged houses in the sinking town have been evacuated to temporary relief centres, a senior official said on Sunday.

DEL20 LD COLD Fog cripples rail movement; north India shivers in biting cold New Delhi: A blinding layer of fog over north India and eastern parts of the country on Sunday affected the movement of over 480 trains even as an intense cold wave walloped the plains, including Delhi, where the minimum temperature plunged to a numbing 1.9 degrees Celsius.

DEL40 FOREIGN-UNIVERSITIES-MIGRATION Studying abroad not just about degrees but stepping stone for migration for many: Experts on foreign campuses in India New Delhi: Indian campuses of foreign universities may not be a preferred choice for many who see foreign degrees also as a stepping stone for migration to another country, according to subject experts and students.By Gunjan Sharma DEL41 HR-CONG-YATRA-LD RAHUL Bharat Jodo Yatra against fear, hatred being spread in society: Rahul Gandhi Kurukshetra (Haryana): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Bharat Jodo Yatra was against hatred and fear being spread in society as well as unemployment and inflation.

DEL37 JK-ATTACK-LD TOLL J-K: Dhangri terror attack toll climbs to seven; villagers demand NIA probe Rajouri/Jammu: The death toll in the terrorist attacks in Dhangri village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri has risen to seven with one more civilian succumbing to injuries at a hospital in Jammu on Sunday, officials said.

DEL34 JK-KATHUA-CHARGESHEET Charge sheet filed against juvenile declared adult by SC in Kathua gangrape-murder case Jammu/New Delhi: Shubam Sangra, declared an adult by the Supreme Court, is formally chargesheeted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's crime branch in a case related to the sensational gangrape and murder case of an eight-year-old in Kathua in 2018.By Sumir Kaul LEGAL LGD1 DL-HC-JOSHIMATH Plea in HC to constitute committee to look into sinking of Joshimath, rehabilitate people New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the Centre to constitute a committee headed by a retired judge to look into the issue of sinking of Joshimath in Uttarakhand and rehabilitate the affected families.

FOREIGN FGN9 US-LD AIRINDIA-CO-PASSENGER A-I urination: Drunk man not in senses but buck stops with pilot, says Mishra’s co-passenger New York: A drunk person may not be in his senses but the flight crew showed no compassion and failed in their responsibility, said a US-based doctor seated next to the man who urinated on a woman in an inebriated state on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. By Yoshita Singh FGN8 LANKA-INDIA-BUSES India provides 75 buses to Sri Lanka to support public transport system Colombo: India has handed 75 passenger buses to Sri Lanka as part of its assistance towards strengthening public transport infrastructure in the cash-strapped country.

