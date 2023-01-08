Trade union leader killed in J'khand

A 55-year-old trade union leader was allegedly killed by four masked miscreants in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Sunday. The accused persons went to the Rashtriya Koyala Majdoor Union office in Rajrappa area of the district, around 72 km from the state's capital Ranchi, on Saturday night and slit the throat of Ramesh Vishwakarma, Ramgarh Sub-divisional Police Officer Kishore Kumar Rajak said. ''Before slitting his throat with a knife, one of the miscreants opened fire at Vishwakarma but missed the target. He died on the spot,'' the officer said, adding that those who were present in the trade union office at that time were locked in a room. Vishwakarma's body was sent for a post-mortem examination and a search operation has been launched to apprehend the miscreants, he said.

''The motive behind the killing is also being probed,'' the officer said. Vishwakarma was posted as a senior dumper operator in the Rajrappa mine of Central Coalfields Ltd. COR BS BDC BDC

