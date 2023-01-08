Left Menu

Maha: Woman stabbed to death in Thane district; two held

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old woman to death in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Sunday. The accused had allegedly taken the victim for a ride to Warlipada in Kasara, where he stabbed her to death along with his accomplice, the official said.

Updated: 08-01-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 18:42 IST
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old woman to death in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday. The police arrested the two accused from Bhiwandi town for allegedly killing the woman and dumping her body in a village, inspector Sandeep Gite of Kasara police station said.

The woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a jungle near Kasara on Friday evening, he said.

During the probe, the police found a mobile phone belonging to the victim near the body and established her identity, he said.

Based on CCTV footages from the area, the police zeroed in on the accused, the official said.

One of the accused was in a live-in relationship with the victim and the couple often quarrelled over petty issues, he said. The accused had allegedly taken the victim for a ride to Warlipada in Kasara, where he stabbed her to death along with his accomplice, the official said.

