Left Menu

Timely recovery of IED averts major tragedy in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 08-01-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 19:20 IST
Timely recovery of IED averts major tragedy in J-K's Rajouri
  • Country:
  • India

A major tragedy was averted with the timely detection of a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, an official said.

The ready-to-use IED was detected during a search operation in Dandote village in the Budhal area, the official said.

A massive search operation is underway in Rajouri following the recent terror strike in Dhangri village that left seven civilians dead and 14 injured.

Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Aslam confirmed the recovery of the IED during the cordon and search operation and said it was later destroyed in a controlled explosion by the experts of the bomb disposal squad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023