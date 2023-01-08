Timely recovery of IED averts major tragedy in J-K's Rajouri
A major tragedy was averted with the timely detection of a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, an official said.
The ready-to-use IED was detected during a search operation in Dandote village in the Budhal area, the official said.
A massive search operation is underway in Rajouri following the recent terror strike in Dhangri village that left seven civilians dead and 14 injured.
Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Aslam confirmed the recovery of the IED during the cordon and search operation and said it was later destroyed in a controlled explosion by the experts of the bomb disposal squad.
