Man held for damaging crosses in Mumbai church's cemetery; motive unclear

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday from Navi Mumbai for allegedly vandalising as many as 18 crosses in a cemetery attached to the famous Mahim church in Mumbai a day before, police said. After allegedly damaging the crosses in the cemetery of St Michaels Church in suburban Mahim on Saturday morning, the accused sat in the church for some time.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 19:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday from Navi Mumbai for allegedly vandalizing as many as 18 crosses in a cemetery attached to the famous Mahim church in Mumbai a day before, police said. The motive behind the act is being investigated, a police officer said. After allegedly damaging the crosses in the cemetery of St Michael's Church in suburban Mahim on Saturday morning, the accused sat in the church for some time. The accused who works in the shop of his uncle was traced to Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai by special teams through technical analysis. His picture had also gone viral on social media. ''Certain things have emerged during the investigation which cannot be shared as the case is related to a religions place,'' the police officer said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups), 295 (injuring or defiling places of worship), and criminal trespass. Further investigation is underway.

