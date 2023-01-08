Left Menu

Jallikattu season begins in Tamil Nadu

The bull taming sport, Jallikattus first event of the year began with fanfare in Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, which saw active participation of young men.More than 35 people, including spectators, participants and a few police personnel were injured.

The bull taming sport, Jallikattu's first event of the year began with fanfare in Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, which saw active participation of young men.

More than 35 people, including spectators, participants and a few police personnel were injured. Some of them were hospitalised. Over 300 bulls were released into the sporting arena one after the other in Thachankurichi village of Pudukkottai and at least 500 tamers vied with each other to dominate the bulls.

Chaos unfolded after the event's formal closure, as young men tried to tame the bulls that were taken away by owners through the main sporting arena. They gathered in large numbers in the open ground, leading to commotion, though officials had already declared that the game was over and police had to baton charge bull-taming aspirants to restore order.

Prizes including brand new motorcycles, pressure cookers and cots were given away to winning bulls and successful tamers. Authorities inspected the arrangements, including security and safety aspects before permitting the event.

State Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Siva V Meyyanathan and Minister for Law, S Regupathy inaugurated the Jallikattu event. The Tamil Nadu government had recently notified elaborate guidelines for Jallikattu events. A horse cart race was held at Aranthangi in Pudukottai district.

