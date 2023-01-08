Former MLA's grandson beaten to death in UP's Mau

A 35-year-old grandson of former MLA late Kedar Singh was beaten to death in a village under Kopaganj Police Station area here, police said on Sunday.

Himanshu Singh was beaten within an inch of life in an old rivalry by seven-eight people in Mahuar village around 10 pm Saturday and left to die, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mau, Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said. The matter is being investigated and an FIR has been filed under relevant sections, the ASP said.

Police have sent the victim's body for post-mortem examination. According to police sources, Himanshu Singh was the grandson of late Kedar Singh, who was elected Congress MLA in 1980 from the Ghosi constituency.

On Saturday night, he had gone to a panchayat in Lairo Donwar village of Kopaganj Police Station area, where he had an argument with a group of people. The group beat him with sticks and left him half-dead in Mahuar village. He died at a hospital where he was taken for treatment.

