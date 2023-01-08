Left Menu

Russia and Belarus to hold joint aviation drills - Belarusian defence ministry

Russia and Belarus will from next week hold joint aviation drills of the air divisions that are part of the two countries' regional grouping of troops, the Belarusian defence ministry said on Sunday. The drills will be held from Jan. 16 to Feb. 1, the ministry said in a statement.

Russia and Belarus will from next week hold joint aviation drills of the air divisions that are part of the two countries' regional grouping of troops, the Belarusian defence ministry said on Sunday.

The drills will be held from Jan. 16 to Feb. 1, the ministry said in a statement. According to the statement, the Russian air divisions arrived in Belarus on Sunday. The drills will involve all the airfields and training areas of the Belarusian air force and air defence, the ministry added.

