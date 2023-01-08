Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 21:54 IST
3 killed as elevator crashes in Delhi factory
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three people died and one was injured after an elevator came crashing down in a factory in west Delhi's Naraina area on Sunday evening, police said.

The deceased were identified as Kulwant Singh (30) and Deepak Kumar (26), both residents of Inderpuri, and Sunny (33), a resident of Suleman Nagar, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said police received information from DDU and BLK Kapoor hospitals at around 5:40 pm that some people had been brought there after an elevator crashed at a factory in Naraina Industrial Area Phase-1. Kulwant, Deepak and Sunny were declared brought dead at the DDU Hospital, the police said.

The injured was identified as Suraj (24), a resident of Gol Market, they said.

