Left Menu

Delhi Police ASI dies days after being stabbed while nabbing mobile snatcher

An assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police died on Sunday, days after being stabbed multiple times by a man he nabbed for allegedly snatching a mobile phone, officials said on Sunday.ASI Shambhu Dayal 57, a native of Sikar district in Rajasthan, is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters, they said.Last Wednesday, a woman resident of a shanty in Mayapuri phase one complained to police that a person snatched her husbands mobile phone and also threatened them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 21:55 IST
Delhi Police ASI dies days after being stabbed while nabbing mobile snatcher
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police died on Sunday, days after being stabbed multiple times by a man he nabbed for allegedly snatching a mobile phone, officials said on Sunday.

ASI Shambhu Dayal (57), a native of Sikar district in Rajasthan, is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters, they said.

Last Wednesday, a woman resident of a shanty in Mayapuri phase one complained to police that a person snatched her husband's mobile phone and also threatened them. ASI Dayal reached the area where the complainant identified the accused, police said.

The accused, Anish, was nabbed and on the way to the police station he took out a knife from underneath his shirt and stabbed Dayal on his neck, chest, stomach and back, a police official said. A staffer from the Mayapuri police station rushed to the spot and overpowered the Anish. He was later placed under arrest while ASI Dayal was rushed to a hospital, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said ASI Dayal did not let the accused flee. He fought for his life for four days but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning, the officer said. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora paid homage to Dayal in the office complex of DCP west in Janakpuri and consoled the bereaved family. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda and other senior officials also paid homage to Dayal.

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023