Ukrainian forces holding firm in two key towns, Zelenskiy says
Ukrainian forces are repelling constant attacks on the town of Bakhmut in the eastern Donbas region and holding their positions in nearby Soledar in "very difficult" conditions, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.
"Bakhmut is holding on despite everything. And even though most of the town has been destroyed by Russian strikes, our soldiers are repelling constant Russian attempts to advance," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
"Soledar is holding on, even though there is even greater destruction and things are very difficult," he added.
