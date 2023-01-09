China says it carried out combat drills around Taiwan again
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 05:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 05:37 IST
China's military said it had carried out combat drills around Taiwan on Sunday, the second such exercises in less than a month.
The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement late on Sunday that its forces had organised "joint combat readiness patrols and actual combat drills" in the sea and airspace around Taiwan.
