Petrobras reinforces security at refineries after threats - sources

Petroleo Brasileiro SA stepped up security at its refineries, in a cautionary measure after threats against assets including Brazil's biggest such fuel plant, two company officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The threats were detected by Petrobras' intelligence unit monitoring social media communications of supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro, the two people said.

The state-controlled company said on Sunday night all its assets and refineries were operating normally. "Petrobras is taking all the preventative protective measures required, as a standard procedure," it said in a statement.

Thousands of Bolsonaro' supporters earlier on Sunday invaded

the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court, destroying furniture and shattering windows, in an echo of the U.S. Capitol invasion in Jan. 6 2021 by fans of former President Donald Trump. The threats to Petrobras targeted assets include refineries in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Parana states, the people said. Petrobras has a 1,000-person private security work-force and is working in coordination with state police.

Rio de Janeiro's governor Claudio Castro said

on Twitter he deployed on Saturday state and city police men to reinforce security at Reduc, the state's main refinery.

