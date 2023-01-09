Left Menu

UP police busts illegal arms supply gang, nabs 3

He said the three told the police they used to manufacture illegal arms and supply them in border areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has busted a gang involved in alleged illegal manufacturing and supply of countrymade arms and arrested three people, officials said on Monday.

A large cache of illegal firearms were also recovered from them, they said.

''We have arrested Saukin, Furkan and Arif on Sunday. Another member of the gang, Jasbir, managed to flee. Teams have been formed to arrest him,'' Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh said.

The accused were arrested from Pawti village under Kairana Police station of the district.

''The accused were involved in smuggling and manufacturing of illegal arms. Twelve country-made pistols along with other material for making illegal arms were recovered from their possession,'' said the officer.

He said the three told the police they used to manufacture illegal arms and supply them in border areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

