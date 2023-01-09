Cash worth Rs 70,000, other valuables stolen from Palghar temple

Unidentified persons allegedly broke into a temple in Maharashtra's Palghar district and stole a donation box containing about Rs 70,000 cash and other valuables, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Renuka Mata Mandir in Dapoli village on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they said.

On Sunday morning, the priest of the temple found its lock broken and the cash box and a silver chain of an idol of the Goddess missing.

Based on a complaint by the priest, a case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (house-breaking by night in order to commit offence), said police sub-inspector B M Pawar from the Palghar district rural control room.

Efforts were on to nab the culprits, the official said.

