Left Menu

Cash worth Rs 70,000, other valuables stolen from Palghar temple

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 09-01-2023 09:31 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 09:31 IST
Cash worth Rs 70,000, other valuables stolen from Palghar temple
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified persons allegedly broke into a temple in Maharashtra's Palghar district and stole a donation box containing about Rs 70,000 cash and other valuables, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Renuka Mata Mandir in Dapoli village on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they said.

On Sunday morning, the priest of the temple found its lock broken and the cash box and a silver chain of an idol of the Goddess missing.

Based on a complaint by the priest, a case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (house-breaking by night in order to commit offence), said police sub-inspector B M Pawar from the Palghar district rural control room.

Efforts were on to nab the culprits, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023