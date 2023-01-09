Left Menu

Woman killed in fire at paper roll factory in Navi Mumbai

After the cooling operations, when the firemen inspected the factory premises, they found the charred body of a woman, identified as Urmila Naik, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-01-2023 10:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 10:24 IST
A 40-year-old woman was charred to death after a fire broke out at a paper roll manufacturing factory in Navi Mumbai town of Maharashtra's Thane district, a fire official said on Monday.

The blaze erupted at the factory located in Airoli area at around 3.30 pm on Saturday and destroyed the unit, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's divisional fire officer Purushottam Jadhav said.

Fire fighters from Airoli, neighbouring areas of Koparkhairne, Vashi and Rabale rushed to the spot and put out the blaze by late Saturday night. After the cooling operations, when the firemen inspected the factory premises, they found the charred body of a woman, identified as Urmila Naik, the official said. The woman, a local resident, worked in the factory's kitchen and was trapped in the fire, he said. A fireman was also injured in the blaze and was given first aid and discharged, the official said. The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and the Rabale police registered a case of accidental death. A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, the official said.

