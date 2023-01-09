India does not believe in hierarchical conception of world order: Rajnath
- Country:
- India
India's national efforts towards 'Make in India' are neither isolationist nor are they just meant for the country alone, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday at a conclave of ambassadors.
He also said that India does not believe in a hierarchical conception of a world order where a few countries are considered superior to others.
''India's international relations are guided by the very essence of human equality and dignity,'' the minister said at the conclave to brief ambassadors about the upcoming Aero India, billed as Asia's biggest aerospace exhibition. It will be held in Bengaluru next month.
''We do not believe in making or becoming a client or satellite state, and so, when we partner any nation, it is on the basis of sovereign equality and mutual respect,'' Singh added.
The defence minister said India's self-reliance initiative is the beginning of a new paradigm of partnership with its partner countries.
''Our national efforts towards 'Make in India' are neither isolationist, nor are they just meant for India alone,'' he noted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajnath Singh
- Singh
- Aero India
- Defence
- Asia
- India
- Bengaluru
ALSO READ
India revamps defence infra with army tank ramps, fortification of BSF bunkers at IB in J&K
Sikkim accident: Lance Naik Somvir Singh cremated at his native village in Haryana
Department of Personnel and Training is fast emerging as key human resources nucleus for govt: Jitendra Singh
Sikkim accident: Lance Naik Bhupendra Singh cremated at his native village in UP
Rate my defence strongly, have worked on my backlift, power-hitting: India's Ashwin after series win over Bangladesh