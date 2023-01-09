Left Menu

SC refers Brinda Karat's plea for hate speech FIR against BJP leaders to another bench

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 12:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 12:28 IST
SC refers Brinda Karat's plea for hate speech FIR against BJP leaders to another bench
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday referred to another bench a plea filed by CPI(M) leaders Brinda Karat and KM Tiwari challenging the trial court's refusal to direct registration of an FIR against Union Minister Anurag Thakur and his BJP colleague Pravesh Verma for their alleged hate speeches on anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh here.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh was informed that a similar matter was pending before another bench.

The lawyer for the petitioners informed the top court that a bench headed by Justice K M Joseph was hearing a batch of petitions seeking action against hate speeches.

The apex court said it would be better if the case is placed before the same bench.

''The matter be listed before the same bench subject to orders of the Honourable Chief Justice,'' the bench said.

The top court was hearing Karat's plea challenging the June 13, 2022 order of the Delhi High Court.

The high court had dismissed the plea challenging the trial court's refusal to direct the registration of an FIR against Thakur and Verma for their alleged hate speeches.

The high court had refused to interfere with the trial court's order and said under the law, the requisite sanction is required to be obtained from the competent authority for the registration of FIR in the present facts.

It had noted that the Delhi Police had conducted a preliminary inquiry in the matter and informed the trial court that prima facie no cognisable offence was made out and that for ordering any investigation, the trial court was required to take cognisance of the facts and evidence before it, which was not permissible without a valid sanction.

It was the petitioners' grievance that at the Rithala rally here, Thakur had on January 27, 2020 allegedly egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan after lashing out at anti-CAA protesters.

The Delhi Police had defended the trial court order, saying it rightly held that it does not have jurisdiction to deal with the case and referred to the Supreme Court's judgments which said that if a judge is saying he does not have jurisdiction, he should not comment on merits and that is the right approach.

In the complaint, Karat and Tiwari had sought lodging of FIRs under various sections, including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC.

Holding that the Constitution envisages a secular nation, a bench of Justices Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy had directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to promptly register criminal cases against those making hate speeches without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023