PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 12:58 IST
SC reserves order on PIL seeking free public access to charge sheets
The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on a PIL seeking free access to charge sheets filed by police by posting them on a website.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar heard submissions from lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, and said it will pass orders.

The apex court orally observed that if FIRs are given to those unrelated to the case like busybodies and NGOs, it might be misused.

Bhushan submitted that it is the duty of every public authority to put out that information suo motu. ''Every member of the public has the right to be informed of who is accused, and who has committed a particular crime,'' Bhushan said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by journalist Saurav Das seeking free public access to charge sheet by police in accordance with Section 173 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

