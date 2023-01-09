Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized in Odisha's Nayagarh

Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore was seized in Odisha's Nayagarh district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police conducted a raid at Narayani Pitha in Kantilo in Fategarh police station area on Sunday and seized 1 kg brown sugar, they said.

One person was arrested in connection with the seizure, they added.

A motorcycle and other incriminating materials were also seized in the raid, police said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was registered, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)