Over 2300 motorists penalised for wrong-lane driving in a day: Noida Police

Over 2,300 people, including two-wheeler riders, were penalised in a day for wrong-lane driving in Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Monday.

The challans were issued during a checking campaign on Sunday on instructions of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and under the supervision of the deputy commissioners of the three zones of the district, according to an official statement.

Action was also taken in cases of drunk-driving and against motorists violating traffic rules, the police said.

Among the challans issued, 42 were for faulty number plates, 2,361 for wrong-lane driving/riding, 44 for triple riding on two wheelers, 507 for riding without a helmet, 32 for seat belt rule violations, according to the statement.

Another 128 challans were issued for no-parking violations, 77 for driving without a license, the police said.

During the campaign carried out in compliance of COVID-19 norms, the drivers were checked by breath analysers as well as the details of vehicles were checked through e-challan app, the police added.

