Maha ATS nabs three aides of Punjab gangster in Thane district

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested three aides of Punjab gangster Sonu Khatri from neighbouring Thane district, an official said on Monday. In a joint operation with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police, the ATS nabbed the three accused from Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district on Sunday evening, the official said.

The trio was allegedly in contact with gangster-terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, he said.

Acting on specific information received by the Punjab police, ATS officials laid a trap at NRC colony in Ambivali, he said.

The ATS team, comprising officials of Kalachowki and Vikhroli units, with the help of local police and Punjab police apprehended the accused from Yadav Nagar, he said.

The trio, who are in their 20s, were involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, serious body offences, carrying weapons and explosives, the official said, adding that the accused will be produced before a court by Punjab police.

