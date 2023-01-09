Businessman Joshi, two others get ten years in jail for helping gangster Dawood Ibrahim set up gutkha unit in Pakistan

A special court in Mumbai on Monday sentenced gutkha manufacturer J M Joshi and two others to 10 years in jail in a case pertaining to helping fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides to set up a plant of the product in Karachi in Pakistan.

Joshi, Jamiruddin Ansari and Farukh Mansuri were convicted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and Indian Penal Code provisions by special judge BD Shelke.

As per the prosecution, there was a monetary dispute between Joshi and co-accused Rasiklal Dhariwal, and the two sought the help of Ibrahim to resolve the dispute.

In return for settling the dispute, Ibrahim sought their assistance to set up a gutkha unit in Karachi in 2002, as per the prosecution.

Dhariwal died during the course of the trial and Ibrahim is a wanted accused in the case.

