Alleged kingpin in Mozambique kidnapping cases arrested

Police have arrested an alleged kingpin involved in ransom kidnapping cases in Mozambique.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the man was arrested in Centurion during an operation led by members of the Trilateral Planning Cell (TPC) and the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL).

Mathe explained that the TPC is a structure of the Mozambican, South African and Tanzanian governments formed to "counter transnational organised crime in the region".

"The team was acting on a warrant of arrest and an extradition request by the Government of Mozambique.

"On Saturday evening, the team also consisting of the Special Task Force (STF), Crime Intelligence and Organised Crime, pounced on 50-year-old Esmael Malude Ramos Nangy at an identified address in Centurion where he was arrested.

"In his possession the team seized a 9mm licensed firearm, fourteen 9mm cartridges, five cellphones, multiple bank cards for South African banks as well as multiple SA and Mozambican sim cards," Mathe said.

An extradition hearing is to be held at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday where the man is expected to appear.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)