Left Menu

Alleged kingpin in Mozambique kidnapping cases arrested

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-01-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 15:31 IST
Alleged kingpin in Mozambique kidnapping cases arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Police have arrested an alleged kingpin involved in ransom kidnapping cases in Mozambique.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the man was arrested in Centurion during an operation led by members of the Trilateral Planning Cell (TPC) and the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL).

Mathe explained that the TPC is a structure of the Mozambican, South African and Tanzanian governments formed to "counter transnational organised crime in the region".

"The team was acting on a warrant of arrest and an extradition request by the Government of Mozambique.

"On Saturday evening, the team also consisting of the Special Task Force (STF), Crime Intelligence and Organised Crime, pounced on 50-year-old Esmael Malude Ramos Nangy at an identified address in Centurion where he was arrested.

"In his possession the team seized a 9mm licensed firearm, fourteen 9mm cartridges, five cellphones, multiple bank cards for South African banks as well as multiple SA and Mozambican sim cards," Mathe said.

An extradition hearing is to be held at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday where the man is expected to appear.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023