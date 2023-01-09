Murder convict who jumped parole arrested in Mumbai

A 62-year-old murder convict, who jumped parole and was absconding since more than three years, was arrested from the western suburb of Saki Naka here, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, the unit 10 of Mumbai police's crime branch apprehended the accused gangster on Sunday night, an official said.

The accused was serving a life term at Aurangabad prison since 1995 in connection with murder case, but was released on an emergency parole during the COVID-19 pandemic on May 9, 2020, he said.

He was expected to visit the prison after some days, but remained untraceable to evade the arrest, the official said.

In December last year, the prison authorities approached the police and lodged a complaint and an FIR under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused, he said.

Following his arrest on Sunday, the accused was handed over to the police, the official added.

