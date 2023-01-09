Kremlin rejects Ukrainian claim that Russia is pushing a possible peace deal in Europe

The Kremlin on Monday rejected a Ukrainian assertion that a senior Russian official has been floating the idea of a potential peace deal over Ukraine with European officials.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, told the country's public broadcaster on Thursday that Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of Russia's presidential administration, had been holding meetings with European officials in an attempt to force Kyiv to sign what he characterised as an unfavourable peace deal.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked about Danilov's assertion, said it was "another fake."

