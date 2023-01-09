HC denies anticipatory bail to man for cheating businessman on false assurance of arranging meeting with Home Minister Shah

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to a man accused of duping a businessman of Rs 2 crore on the false assurance of arranging a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in relation to a railway contract, saying it adds to the gravity of offence that names of such constitutional authorities had been used to cheat the complainant.

The high court dismissed the plea for pre-arrest protection and said considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case, no ground was made out for grant of anticipatory bail to accused Anish Bansal and noted that specific role of each accused in the entire conspiracy needs to be unearthed.

''Moreover, this court also notes that accused persons have used the name of Union Home Minister for inducing the complainant to part with huge amount of money, knowing fully well that the assurance he was being given was false.

''Since it had dawned on the complainant that there was no connection between the accused/ applicant and the Union Home Minister or his family with accused Brijesh Ratan or his father that he had started demanding back the money and had realised that he had been cheated in the name of constitutional authority,'' Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said.

The high court, in its order, further said, ''It adds to the gravity of offence that names of such constitutional authority and his family had been used to cheat the complainant. Investigation needs to be carried out regarding the same.'' A case was registered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in 2022 for the alleged offences of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code.

The police had received a complaint that the complainant businessman had met one Brijesh Ratan through Bansal along with another person.

It was alleged that Ratan had represented himself as a business partner of the Union home minister's son and has business association with the BJP leader.

The complainant alleged that Ratan has committed cheating by taking Rs 2 crore in lieu of arranging a meeting with the Union home minister for getting some work done and that he was induced that his father was the Chairman of Railway Board and was close to Shah.

It was alleged that during the whole conversation between the complainant and Ratan, accused Bansal was present.

The complaint claimed that despite repeated requests, Ratan failed to fix a meeting of the complainant with the Union home minister and later when the complainant asked for refunding Rs 2 crore, he was told that a meeting took place with Shah and that the amount has been given to the BJP leader as a token amount and more money was to be paid for work to be done.

After the demand for more money, the complainant doubted the intentions of the co-accused as well as the present accused and came to know that he was being cheated by Ratan after which an FIR was lodged.

Bansal sought anticipatory bail claiming that he had no role to play in the entire alleged incident and at best the only allegation against him was that he had fixed a meeting between the complainant and co-accused.

The prosecutor opposed the plea saying that the charge was grave in nature since the applicant accused was a part of criminal conspiracy wherein the name of home minister of the country has been unnecessarily dragged in and on false assurance have been extended on behalf of such constitutional authority.

The high court said it was clear from the entire investigation carried out till date that this accused was part of the offence in question and it was he who had been present during the meeting wherein the co-accused had induced the complainant to make payment of Rs 2 crore on false assurance and by misguiding and misleading him regarding his father's post and his connections with the constitutional authority.

