Brazilian police gather at camp of Bolsonaro supporters in capital Brasilia - Reuters witness

The heavily armed police, many on horseback, could be seen lining up in front of the camp, where hardline supporters of far-right Bolsonaro could be seen with the green and yellow colors of the Brazilian flag draped over their shoulders.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 16:29 IST
Jair Bolsonaro
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian police have gathered at a camp where supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro have settled outside army headquarters in the capital city Brasilia, Reuters witnesses said on Monday. The heavily armed police, many on horseback, could be seen lining up in front of the camp, where hardline supporters of far-right Bolsonaro could be seen with the green and yellow colors of the Brazilian flag draped over their shoulders. Some began to pray on their knees towards the police.

Tens of thousands of anti-democratic demonstrators on Sunday invaded the Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace in the worst attack on Brazil's institutions since democracy was restored four decades ago, drawing global condemnation.

