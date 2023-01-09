Left Menu

Judicial inquiry ordered in inmate's death in UP juvenile home

District authorities here have recommended a judicial inquiry into the death of a 17-year-old inmate of a government protection home, an official said on Monday. An inmate, Himanshu, was found unconscious in the government protection home on Sunday, and was immediately rushed to the district hospital, where he was declared dead.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-01-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 16:38 IST
Judicial inquiry ordered in inmate's death in UP juvenile home
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

District authorities here have recommended a judicial inquiry into the death of a 17-year-old inmate of a government protection home, an official said on Monday. An inmate, Himanshu, was found unconscious in the government protection home on Sunday, and was immediately rushed to the district hospital, where he was declared dead. District Probation Officer Satish Gautam on Monday told reporters that a judicial inquiry has been recommended into Himanshu's death.

A letter to this purpose has been sent to the district judge, he added.

Kotwali Police Station SHO Anand Dev Mishra said that the body of the victim has been sent for a post mortem examination, which will be done by a panel of doctors under videography.

Himanshi was shifted to the government protection home from the district jail after he was declared juvenile in a murder case on May 23, 2022.

His family in Biralsi village has been informed about his death, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023