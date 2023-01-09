Judicial inquiry ordered in inmate's death in UP juvenile home

District authorities here have recommended a judicial inquiry into the death of a 17-year-old inmate of a government protection home, an official said on Monday. An inmate, Himanshu, was found unconscious in the government protection home on Sunday, and was immediately rushed to the district hospital, where he was declared dead. District Probation Officer Satish Gautam on Monday told reporters that a judicial inquiry has been recommended into Himanshu's death.

A letter to this purpose has been sent to the district judge, he added.

Kotwali Police Station SHO Anand Dev Mishra said that the body of the victim has been sent for a post mortem examination, which will be done by a panel of doctors under videography.

Himanshi was shifted to the government protection home from the district jail after he was declared juvenile in a murder case on May 23, 2022.

His family in Biralsi village has been informed about his death, officials said.

