PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 16:38 IST
Delhi: Theft reported at Kanjhawala accident victim's house, family suspects her friend's role
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The family of Kanjhawala case victim Anjali Singh has alleged that someone broke into their house in Karan Vihar here and stole an LED TV, among other things, while they were away, police said on Monday.

Singh's family members, who have been staying with a relative since her death, were informed about the theft by their neighbours on Monday morning, they said.

They expressed apprehension that Nidhi, who was riding pillion on Singh's scooter at the time of the accident, and the accused in the case could be behind the theft.

Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Nidhi fell to the side and fled the spot after the accident because she was ''scared''.

Singh's family reported the theft at Aman Vihar police station at 8:30 am. A police team immediately reached the spot and found the lock on the door of the house broken, the police said.

A crime team also examined the spot and lifted exhibits, a senior police officer said.

According to the complaint, an LED TV, some clothes and utensils were stolen from Singh's house, he said.

A case has been registered in the matter under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said.

Singh's family expressed apprehension that Nidhi and the accused arrested in connection with the accident could be behind the theft.

Police said they are looking into the family's allegations and investigating the case from all angles.

Initially, police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in connection with the accident. Later, two more persons -- Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna -- were arrested for allegedly shielding the accused.

Nidhi was traced by the police after they examined CCTV footage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

