Germany has no current plans to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine -spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-01-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has no current plans to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a government spokesperson told a regular briefing on Monday.

Germany last week announced it was sending Marder fighting vehicles to Kyiv, answering calls for more heavy weapons to repel Russian forces. Germany's economy minister also said Berlin cannot rule out the delivery of the Leopard tanks, which are heavier fighting vehicles than the Marders.

