Left Menu

Army officer kills wife, commits suicide in Ferozepur

An Army officer allegedly shot dead his wife and later committed suicide here, police said on Monday. The officer and his wife were found dead at their official residence Sunday night, they said.

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 09-01-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 16:56 IST
Army officer kills wife, commits suicide in Ferozepur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Army officer allegedly shot dead his wife and later committed suicide here, police said on Monday. The officer and his wife were found dead at their official residence Sunday night, they said. The deceased officer has been identified as Lt Col Nishant and his wife Dimple, Station House Officer, Ferozepur Cantt, Inspector Naveen Kumar said.

He said the couple was going through a marital discord which took an ugly turn Sunday night around 9 pm. According to sources, the officer left behind a suicide note confessing to harming his partner who was found dead in an adjoining room. They said the couple was undergoing regular counselling sessions. The Army authorities and the police have started investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, bodies have been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023