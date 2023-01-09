PM Modi holds talks with Presidents of Suriname and Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held separate bilateral talks with Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali, focusing on bilateral cooperation in areas of defence, digital technology and capacity building.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD).

Santokhi and Ali are attending the mega event as the chief guest and special guest of honour.

About Modi's meeting with Santokhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the talks focused on cooperation in areas of mutual interest including hydrocarbons, defence and maritime security.

''In their meeting, both leaders held discussions on cooperation in areas of mutual interest including hydrocarbons, defence, maritime security, digital initiatives and ICT, and capacity building,'' it said in a statement.

''Suriname appreciated restructuring by India of Suriname's debt arising from Lines of Credit availed by Suriname,'' it said.

After the conclusion of the PBD, Santokhi will visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

On talks between Modi and Ali, the MEA said they held comprehensive discussions on a wide range of issues including cooperation in energy, infrastructure development, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, technology and defence cooperation.

''Both leaders recalled the 180 year old historical bonds of friendship between the people of India and Guyana and agreed to deepen them further,'' it said.

President Ali will also visit Delhi, Kanpur, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

