Left Menu

Kenyan national robbed of US $1,800 in Gurugram by fake police

Three people impersonating as police allegedly forced a Kenyan national to go through a search and stole US 1,800 from his bag, police said on Monday.The incident happened late Sunday evening when the victim was returning home with his brother, they said.According to the complaint filed by Suleiman, the victim, he had come to India with his brother Abdihakim Abdullahi for treatment on January 1 and was staying at Queen Residency guest house in Sector 52.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 09-01-2023 17:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 17:14 IST
Kenyan national robbed of US $1,800 in Gurugram by fake police
  • Country:
  • India

Three people impersonating as police allegedly forced a Kenyan national to go through a search and stole US $1,800 from his bag, police said on Monday.

The incident happened late Sunday evening when the victim was returning home with his brother, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Suleiman, the victim, he had come to India with his brother Abdihakim Abdullahi for treatment on January 1 and was staying at Queen Residency guest house in Sector 52. ''On Sunday evening, I and my brother had gone to the market to shop. On our way back on the service road near our guest house, three people in a white car accosted us and told us that they were from the police department and wanted to search our passport and luggage. ''I gave them our bag which they searched and handed back to me and left. Later, when we checked the pocket of my bag we found that 1,800 dollars were missing from it,'' Suleiman said in his complaint. On the basis of Suleiman's complaint, an FIR has been registered against three unknown persons under sections 379 (theft), 419 (cheating by impersonation), and 420 (cheating) of the IPC at Sector 53 Police Station. ''We are exploring the CCTV footage of the area and are trying to nab the accused,'' said ASI Jitender Kumar, the Investigating Officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023