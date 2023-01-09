Left Menu

Punjab: PCS officers go on mass leave against 'illegal' arrest of colleague

The resolution said further course of action will depend on a review of the situation on January 14.The vigilance bureau on Friday had said that during the investigations of a complaint lodged through the chief ministers anti-corruption helpline on November 18, it was found that Dhaliwal was indulging in collecting bribes through some private persons from different transporters on a monthly basis in Ludhiana for not issuing challans against their vehicles.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 09-01-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 17:17 IST
Punjab: PCS officers go on mass leave against 'illegal' arrest of colleague
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Civil Service officers went on a mass casual leave for five days starting Monday in protest against the ''illegal'' arrest of a colleague in Ludhiana by the state vigilance bureau.

A decision in this regard had been taken by the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Officers' Association on Sunday.

The association president, Rajat Oberoi, said as many as 235 PCS officers across the state have gone on mass casual leave.

He further said that expressing solidarity with the PCS Officers' Association's protest, the revenue officers in the state have also proceeded on mass casual leave during this week.

PCS officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, who was posted as regional transport authority in Ludhiana, was arrested on Friday by the vigilance bureau for allegedly taking bribes from transporters for sparing them challans for offending vehicles, the bureau had said.

The PCS Officers' Association held a meeting of its general body to discuss Dhaliwal's arrest. Eighty officers attended the meeting, according to the resolution of the association on Sunday.

''The PCS officer has been arrested illegally, wrongfully and arbitrarily and without due procedure,'' it said.

It was resolved in the meeting that all the PCS officers in the state shall proceed on a mass casual leave for the coming week starting from January 9, it said.

The association demanded that the government constitute a high-powered committee to investigate the ''illegal'' arrest of Dhaliwal and sought its report by January 13.

The committee should include senior IAS officers of principal secretary rank as well as a PCS officer and representatives of the transport department, as per the resolution. The resolution said further course of action will depend on a review of the situation on January 14.

The vigilance bureau on Friday had said that during the investigations of a complaint lodged through the chief minister's anti-corruption helpline on November 18, it was found that Dhaliwal was indulging in collecting bribes through some private persons from different transporters on a monthly basis in Ludhiana for not issuing challans against their vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023